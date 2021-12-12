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U.S. Navy Poisons Hawaii's Drinking Water Dec. 11, 2021
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502 views • December 12, 2021
"Water samples taken by the Navy at its Red Hill drinking water well showed petroleum contamination in July, August & September... samples exceeded the state's threshold for what is considered safe."
-Star Advertiser Dec. 5, 2021
The U.S. Navy has poisoned the largest water supply in O'ahu, Hawaii. Nobody knows how long residents have been drinking toxic water, how big the chemical leak is, or how many it will impact. But instead of urgent action to save lives, the Navy is engaging in a cover up.
-Star Advertiser Dec. 5, 2021
The U.S. Navy has poisoned the largest water supply in O'ahu, Hawaii. Nobody knows how long residents have been drinking toxic water, how big the chemical leak is, or how many it will impact. But instead of urgent action to save lives, the Navy is engaging in a cover up.
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