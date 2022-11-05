Russian Drone, Artillery & Electronic Warfare Destroy Ukraine Positions in Kharkiv

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





Nov 3, 2022

In This Special Report We Go Past The Ukraine - Russia War Frontline deep Into the Kharkov region of Ukraine's "GREY ZONE" and film the whole process of Russia Forces destroying Ukrainian military positions with Drone, Artillery & Electronic Warfare. With so much news happening around Ukraine we show you what is happening in Ukraine on the Russian military positions. We let others tell you about things like Russia leaving then Rejoining the U.N., Turkey, Ukraine Grain Deal to Ship Ukraine Grain Exports, whether or not it has been Discussed to use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine and whether or not the situation in Kherson ‘Too loud to be true’ for Ukraine or Is Russia setting a trap in Kherson.

One important question to ask is will the Ukraine War End With Negotiations or the capture of Kiev by Russian forces. Putin has time and again said he is up for Negotiations but Zelensky refuses, but amazingly if you watch the western main stream media they flat out lie saying that it is Putin who will not negotiate. I am once again showing you a exclusive special inside look into Russian forces military actions in Kharkov Ukraine that you will not see ANYWHERE else and of course I have added full English and Russian translations as always.





Report by Patrick Lancaster

US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.

I show what the western media will not show you.





Comment what you think and how this can be solved below. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday





Or via crypto:

BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD

SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke

XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk

DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA





You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:





https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancasternews

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9VJb7Zrxc6Q