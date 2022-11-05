Russian Drone, Artillery & Electronic Warfare Destroy Ukraine Positions in Kharkiv

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.
Nov 3, 2022
In This Special Report We Go Past The Ukraine - Russia War Frontline deep Into the Kharkov region of Ukraine's "GREY ZONE" and film the whole process of Russia Forces destroying Ukrainian military positions with Drone, Artillery & Electronic Warfare. With so much news happening around Ukraine we show you what is happening in Ukraine on the Russian military positions. We let others tell you about things like Russia leaving then Rejoining the U.N., Turkey, Ukraine Grain Deal to Ship Ukraine Grain Exports, whether or not it has been Discussed to use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine and whether or not the situation in Kherson ‘Too loud to be true’ for Ukraine or Is Russia setting a trap in Kherson.
One important question to ask is will the Ukraine War End With Negotiations or the capture of Kiev by Russian forces. Putin has time and again said he is up for Negotiations but Zelensky refuses, but amazingly if you watch the western main stream media they flat out lie saying that it is Putin who will not negotiate. I am once again showing you a exclusive special inside look into Russian forces military actions in Kharkov Ukraine that you will not see ANYWHERE else and of course I have added full English and Russian translations as always.
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
I show what the western media will not show you.
Comment what you think and how this can be solved below. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Or via crypto:
BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28
ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD
SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke
XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk
DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancasternews
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday
https://vk.com/patricklancaster
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9VJb7Zrxc6Q
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.