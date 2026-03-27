Pope Leo Honors New Female Pro-Abortion ‘Archbishop’ of Canterbury

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Sarah Mullally is the first woman to hold the title of Archbishop of Canterbury. She supports abortion. She champions LGBT initiatives. She leads a communion that has broken from Catholic teaching on the priesthood, on marriage, on the sanctity of life. And Pope Leo XIV sent her a congratulatory letter