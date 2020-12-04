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CNN Touts Vaccine ID
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30 views • December 04, 2020
Just on time, CNN shares an article about the vaccine ID card people will get after vaccination, Harrison and Jesse Lee Peterson discuss. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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