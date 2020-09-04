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RFB (9/3/2020): Finally the Mainstream Speaks the Obvious Truth — BANNED Immediately by YouTube
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3036 views • September 04, 2020
This video was immediately taken down by YouTube: "YouTube doesn't allow content that explicitly disputes the efficacy of the World Health Organization (WHO) or local health authorities' recommended guidance on social distancing and self isolation that may lead people to act against guidance."
Mirror Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qFN4QxOhMIxw/
Information on the take down (assuming it is still up) is YT channel " TheBannedOne911":
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAkv6HXaKv9XpQsGwesYsuA/videos
I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work. (John 9:4)
Mirror Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qFN4QxOhMIxw/
Information on the take down (assuming it is still up) is YT channel " TheBannedOne911":
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAkv6HXaKv9XpQsGwesYsuA/videos
I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work. (John 9:4)
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