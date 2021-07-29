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How all stakeholders endlessly speak the same lying narratives
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23 views • July 29, 2021
In South Africa the media bombards the people with the "prevailing narrative". It is usually to justify the wrongdoing of the guilty and place blame on the chosen scapegoat. It is also to promote the false unity that is forced upon the people. The narrative must sometimes be tweaked in order to allow for the pesky truth eventually coming out.
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