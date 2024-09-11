BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Was Jesus born on 9/11, 3 BC? - Rob Skiba 2016
132 views • 7 months ago

Sept. 11, 3 BC was also the date of the Jewish new year - Rosh Hashana - and marked the starting point of every Davidic rulership's reign. Digging deeper, it may also peak your interest that it also just happens to be the day of the Egyptian new year (every year) according to their ancient coptic calendar.

 

We're starting  to uncover the occultic significance behind the day of 9/11... new year, new birth of new ruler, new era-reign? Do the ancients still run our world? Doubt it not!

jesus911birthday
