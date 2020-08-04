© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AMERICA'S FRONTLINE DOCTORS COVID-19 SUMMIT SESSION 1 - SECOND OPINION PROJECT
Follow
2
Share
Report
149 views • August 04, 2020
Supporting studies:
Stanford University study (positive results):
https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vTi-g18ftNZUMRAj2SwRPodtscFio7bJ7GdNgbJAGbdfF67WuRJB3ZsidgpidB2eocFHAVjIL-7deJ7/pub?fbclid=IwAR3aSLNSEjzdKgDJMHZrzS3QPATfsqvaS5qrevB9P3T1Rt9_0fOeyRjs_FQ
Collection of positive studies:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1545C_dJWMIAgqeLEsfo2U8Kq5WprDuARXrJl6N1aDjY/preview?fbclid=IwAR0PwZiShlpQCEBzQEW8QR-jwUxNoYZX1BbBaFCWmPqSQX--sFJzTRL_xac
Collection of studies that starts with a summary comparing countries that have used HCQ to those who have not (supports the OANN video):
https://c19study.com
Retraction from The Lancet study:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31324-6/fulltext?utm_campaign=tlcoronavirus20&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social
NEJM retraction
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2021225
Stanford University study (positive results):
https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vTi-g18ftNZUMRAj2SwRPodtscFio7bJ7GdNgbJAGbdfF67WuRJB3ZsidgpidB2eocFHAVjIL-7deJ7/pub?fbclid=IwAR3aSLNSEjzdKgDJMHZrzS3QPATfsqvaS5qrevB9P3T1Rt9_0fOeyRjs_FQ
Collection of positive studies:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1545C_dJWMIAgqeLEsfo2U8Kq5WprDuARXrJl6N1aDjY/preview?fbclid=IwAR0PwZiShlpQCEBzQEW8QR-jwUxNoYZX1BbBaFCWmPqSQX--sFJzTRL_xac
Collection of studies that starts with a summary comparing countries that have used HCQ to those who have not (supports the OANN video):
https://c19study.com
Retraction from The Lancet study:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31324-6/fulltext?utm_campaign=tlcoronavirus20&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social
NEJM retraction
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2021225
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.