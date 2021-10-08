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"My husband has been arrested!" - Mrs. Aussie Cossack -- SO MUCH FOR THE ONCE LUCKY COUNTRY..!!
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81 views • October 08, 2021
My Husband the Aussie Cossack has been arrested by the Burwood Police! The Gestapo have taken my husband away! He is a political prisoner!
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Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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