Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Behind the Scenes Part 2 Glenn Explores Israel To Prepare For His HUGE Speech
channel image
High Hopes
2967 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
42 views
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Dec 21, 2023


Glenn and his team landed in Jerusalem in August, 2011, just days before one of the largest moments of his career: his 'Restoring Courage' speech. This behind the scenes look takes you through the entire process to prepare for such a huge moment. In part one, Glenn traveled to Auschwitz concentration camp, and he met with Jewish experts to try and understand the tragic mistakes made during the Holocaust. But now, after landing in Israel, you can watch Glenn explore the Jews' native land to find the perfect inspiration for words that would soon reverberate throughout the world. His team will take you through the massive undertaking that the 'Restoring Courage' speech required, and you'll watch Glenn emotionally prepare for one of his most powerful speeches.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_RjD3dNnjY

Keywords
jerusalemisraelspeechglenn beckbehind the scenes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket