Whistleblower Says FBI Ordered Him to Get Information About Parents Going to School Board Meetings

Breitbart
May 19, 2023
An FBI whistleblower testified that, at the behest of the FBI, he took down the license plate numbers of parents who attended school board meetings. His comments were offered in response to a question from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Thursday at a U.S. House hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.
