Introduction to the Demystifying Decentralization Podcast Series
the Web Pioneer
the Web Pioneer
30 views • 8 months ago

You can call me Brad the Pioneer and this is a Blog & Podcast from a homesteader and food grower about local Decentralized Economy for homesteaders of all experience levels and all locations around the world. I will be discussing topics both current and near future. Every post will also offer solutions, inspiration ideas you can put to use. The future locally is bright especially for the backbone: local small business, farmers markets, workshops, trades people, health service providers, marketers, hand crafters, delivery drivers, musicians & artists and so many more. My intention is to talk straight about Decentralization and truly demystify it for you. I want you to get something useful or at least informative & inspiring from this Podcast launched in July of 2024.

Keywords
nutritionfooddiypreppersfarminghomesteadersentrepreneursculturetradeorganicwritersinventorsengineersbarterdecentralizationartistscreatorsarchitectshubsbuildersparallelhealersworkshopsinstructorsdesigners
