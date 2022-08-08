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Russian Ops in Ukraine (August 8, 2022) - Ukraine's Missing Tanks, Delayed Offensive
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258 views • August 08, 2022

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for August 8, 2022

- Russian advances continue along the line of contact between Avdiivka and Siversk;
- Ukraine’s “Kherson Offensive™” has yet to visibly begin;
- Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have destroyed another HIMARS (5 destroyed in total of 16);
- Western “rights orgs” turn on Ukraine after months of covering up atrocities - Amnesty International reports on Ukrainian armed forces using schools and hospitals as military posts;
- Forbes reports on disappearing Ukrainian tank brigades;
- CBS reports on Western aid disappearing enroute to Ukrainian front lines;
- Sudden rash of recycled headlines including redux on Javelin missiles and

References:

Defense Politics Asia - Ukraine Map:
https://defensepoliticsasia.com/ukraine/
LiveUAmap (pro-Ukrainian):
https://liveuamap.com/
UK Times - Showdown looms in Mykolaiv as Putin scrambles to save face:
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/showdown-looms-in-mykolaiv-as-putin-scrambles-to-save-face-975722d85
Sky News - Ukraine war set to enter 'new phase', Ministry of Defence warns:
https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-war-set-to-enter-new-phase-ministry-of-defence-warns-12666633
Forbes - It Seems Ukraine Is Struggling To Form Tank Brigades:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2022/08/05/it-seems-ukraine-is-struggling-to-form-tank-brigades/?sh=747d1b81669a
CBS News - Why military aid to Ukraine doesn't always get to the front lines: "Like 30% of it reaches its final destination":
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ukraine-military-aid-weapons-front-lines/
Amnesty International - Ukraine: Ukrainian fighting tactics endanger civilians:
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2022/08/ukraine-ukrainian-fighting-tactics-endanger-civilians/
Washington Post - Russia has killed civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv’s defense tactics add to the danger. (March 2022):
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/28/ukraine-kyiv-russia-civilians/
Reuters - Head of Ukraine's Amnesty office leaves after group accuses Kyiv:
https://www.reuters.com/world/head-ukraines-amnesty-office-leaves-after-group-accuses-kyiv-2022-08-06/

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ukrainethe new atlasrussian opsaugust 8th 2022
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