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RN Speaks Out About Vax Injuries
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323 views • December 12, 2021
Collette Martin RN, December 6, 2021: The reactions we're seeing in hospitals are terrifying. The majority of medical workers don't even know what VAERS is, so the adverse reactions to the Covid injections are not being reported. The hospital treatment protocols for Covid are what's killing the patients. There have been no long-term Covid vaccine trials. We are potentially sacrificing our own children.
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