The Q Team's Takedown of the Cabal from A to Z

This show is Proof-Positive that all we have shared with you about The Q Team's Plan to Takedown the Cabal is completely Factual, with the Truth staring at You in Plain Sight...



This Video is an Abbreviated version of that show as it focuses on just the 26-Point Journey from A to Z of taking down the Cabal...a Special Thank You to our Wonderful Friend, Felipe Alexander, who put this Video package together for Charlie, as it was looking like it wasn't going to get done...he did an AMAZING job as you will soon see, and it has helped us more than you could possibly Know...checkout Felipe's wonderful Youtube Channel and Subscribe at, VA Patriot...



So, sit back, relax, and let God's Holistic Truth wash over both your Body and Mind, and let it cleanse away all the dirt and grime from your Soul...enter into the realm of the ONE where ONLY the Holistic Truth exists...God Bless ALL Life, in the hopes that it may indeed journey to discover the Father and the Mother and create the Holiest of Holies, the Holy Trinity of the Father, Mother and Child!!!