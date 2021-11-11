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ALERT AGAIN !!!! MORE PROOF !!! The PUPPETS Are MANIFESTING Even The STING... Travis SCOTT - Bingo ! (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
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261 views • November 11, 2021
Even the Sting of the Scorpion was Made Manifest in the Drake / Travis Scott Concert ... You Couldn't even Think This Up .... From the Upside-Down Cross Stage, to the People being (Pricked -Stung) in the Neck and suffering Heart attacks WTH ??? Fiery Phoenix Coming out of the Pit ??? You Gotta Be Joking ....Total Bullseye in Relation to the Bible
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