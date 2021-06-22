FATAL POLICE SHOOTING OF 19 YEAR OLD BRIANA SYKES ON THE "JUNETEENTH" CELEBRATION PARADE

The Flint Police Shooting of Briana Sykes Caught on Video. Briana Sykes was identified as the woman accused of shooting at a Flint, Michigan, police officer at a Juneteenth celebration parade; the officer then shot and killed Sykes. Video captured the moment the officer shot Sykes at close range through a car window. In a news release on June 21, 2021, Michigan State Police identified the woman who was shot and killed as Briana Sykes, 19, of Flint. On Facebook, she went by the name Briana Brown or Briana Bhaddazz Brown. The shooting happened at 2:14 p.m. in the City of Flint involving a Flint Police Department officer, the release said. Sykes wrote on Facebook that she lived in Redford, Michigan, and was from Detroit.



The video shows the officer standing outside the driver’s side of a car as he opens fire. He then collapses nearby on the ground as other officers rush to help and bystanders express great shock. “Preliminary investigation indicates the officer, who was working a traffic point for the Juneteenth Celebration Parade, was fired upon by the lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to him at the traffic point. Upon taking fire, the officer returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The officer was not injured, nor were any bystanders who were in the area,” according to a Michigan State Police statement on June 19.



Sykes “succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. This incident remains under investigation,” police said. The Michigan State Police Bay Region confirmed that there was a police shooting in the City of Flint along the route for a parade for Juneteenth Day celebrations. “At the request of the Flint Police Department, the Michigan State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 2:14 p.m. in the City of Flint involving a Flint Police Officer,” the agency wrote on Twitter. The shooting occurred on a street that was part of the parade route. State police said that the person who was shot fired at an officer who was working a traffic point for the Juneteenth parade.