David Crowley's Prediction and the Carlos Piccata Warning

Gray State was to be "Less a Movie, than it is a Warning" as quoted by David Crowley before his mysterious death. Now, the brave veteran, Carlos Piccata warns of what is soon to come if the system does not release the stranglehold it has on our jobs, businesses and children. (See Carlo's footage @ 6:31 of this tribute video for David). Was David putting his trust in the right hands? You do not have to look too far to see the political derangement that is setting the stage for the events that David foretold. Lock downs, oppressive regulations, unconstitutional restrictions, monocracy, and the suppression of free speech. I think what he left behind was enough to warn us all.