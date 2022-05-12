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War, Persecution, Water & Food
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225 views • May 12, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Today we look at French Intelligence that intercepted communications. When a specific broadcast goes out, it's a signal to Diplomats have to evacuate because nuclear missile launch has been ordered. Pastor Andrew Brunson also warns God's people for the coming persecution. Then Pastor Stan bring us new info on water levels and food Shortages. Finally we take a look at how diesel fuel shortage can even affect our electricity.
00:00 Stan’s Vision
03:46 France Has a Sudden Change of Tune
07:09 The Fall of America
10:17 Get Ready for Persecution
26:53 Emergency Steps to Delay Water Release
30:31 Soaring Fertilizer Prices
34:17 Shortages of Diesel and Electricity
36:24 Oval Office is being Avoided
37:20 Prophecy Club App
38:28 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MmAwdWyuTw
Today we look at French Intelligence that intercepted communications. When a specific broadcast goes out, it's a signal to Diplomats have to evacuate because nuclear missile launch has been ordered. Pastor Andrew Brunson also warns God's people for the coming persecution. Then Pastor Stan bring us new info on water levels and food Shortages. Finally we take a look at how diesel fuel shortage can even affect our electricity.
00:00 Stan’s Vision
03:46 France Has a Sudden Change of Tune
07:09 The Fall of America
10:17 Get Ready for Persecution
26:53 Emergency Steps to Delay Water Release
30:31 Soaring Fertilizer Prices
34:17 Shortages of Diesel and Electricity
36:24 Oval Office is being Avoided
37:20 Prophecy Club App
38:28 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MmAwdWyuTw
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