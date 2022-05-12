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War, Persecution, Water & Food
High Hopes
High Hopes
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225 views • May 12, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Today we look at French Intelligence that intercepted communications. When a specific broadcast goes out, it's a signal to Diplomats have to evacuate because nuclear missile launch has been ordered. Pastor Andrew Brunson also warns God's people for the coming persecution. Then Pastor Stan bring us new info on water levels and food Shortages. Finally we take a look at how diesel fuel shortage can even affect our electricity.

00:00 Stan’s Vision
03:46 France Has a Sudden Change of Tune
07:09 The Fall of America
10:17 Get Ready for Persecution
26:53 Emergency Steps to Delay Water Release
30:31 Soaring Fertilizer Prices
34:17 Shortages of Diesel and Electricity
36:24 Oval Office is being Avoided
37:20 Prophecy Club App
38:28 Joseph’s Kitchen

Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/

Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club

Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]

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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MmAwdWyuTw
Keywords
current eventschristianprophecybidenelectricitywaterfrancepersecutionemergencydieselfertilizerinflationvisionprophecy clubfall of americashortagesstan johnsonjosephs kitchen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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