North Korea Launches Missile Over Japan

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https://gnews.org/post/p1sjz9673
10/04/2022 Sky News Australia: North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan this morning, which landed in the Pacific Ocean about 3000 kilometers from Japan. It’s Pyongyang’s fifth launch in a week, and it follows joint US, Japanese and South Korean war games in the region