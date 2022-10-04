North Korea Launches Missile Over Japan

https://gnews.org/post/p1sjz9673
10/04/2022 Sky News Australia: North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan this morning, which landed in the Pacific Ocean about 3000 kilometers from Japan. It’s Pyongyang’s fifth launch in a week, and it follows joint US, Japanese and South Korean war games in the region
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.