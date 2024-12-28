2024 Year in Review – #SolutionsWatch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/2024solutions/
The New Year is upon us, so it's time to look back at every single edition of #SolutionsWatch for the year 2023 and go through feedback, updates and commentary on these ideas. What worked? What didn’t? What changed? How have you applied these ideas in your life? Find out in this thorough, year-end edition of everyone’s favourite solutions podcast.
