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THE NARROW WAY
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21 views • May 10, 2021
Matthew 7:13-14, Acts 2:38, 'Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Yashaya (means My Saviour, Matthew 1:21, Jesus) Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.' Bless you.:)))
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
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https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
Other channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
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