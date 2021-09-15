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WHISTLEBLOWERS! NURSES EXPOSE FAKE COVID Narrative - TYRANNY, LIES, DECEPTION And MASSIVE Hospital Fraud
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250 views • September 15, 2021
WHISTLEBLOWERS! NURSES EXPOSE FAKE COVID Narrative - TYRANNY, LIES, DECEPTION And MASSIVE Hospital Fraud
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RyGjSaoNOae4/
Respiratory Therapist Drops Truth Bombs All Over "COVID" LIES!
https://rumble.com/vmic6d-respiratory-therapist-drops-truth-bombs-all-over-covid-lies.html?mref=ris7n&;mc=28ywe
More and more healthcare workers are turning to the Stew Peters Show, seemingly the ONLY platform willing to give them a voice as they're villainized for refusing a "vaccine" that they see causing dangerous reactions, FIRST HAND!
30-Year Nurse Exposes MASSIVE Hospital Fraud, FAKE COVID Narrative
https://rumble.com/vmicj5-30-year-nurse-exposes-massive-hospital-fraud-fake-covid-narrative.html?mref=ris7n&;mc=28ywe
The lies continue to pour out of the mouths of politicians and compromised communist journalists, but healthcare workers are coming forward to the platform of truth, and exposing those lies on "The Stew Peters Show".
"Heroes will ALWAYS have a voice on this show", Stew Peters.
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RyGjSaoNOae4/
Respiratory Therapist Drops Truth Bombs All Over "COVID" LIES!
https://rumble.com/vmic6d-respiratory-therapist-drops-truth-bombs-all-over-covid-lies.html?mref=ris7n&;mc=28ywe
More and more healthcare workers are turning to the Stew Peters Show, seemingly the ONLY platform willing to give them a voice as they're villainized for refusing a "vaccine" that they see causing dangerous reactions, FIRST HAND!
30-Year Nurse Exposes MASSIVE Hospital Fraud, FAKE COVID Narrative
https://rumble.com/vmicj5-30-year-nurse-exposes-massive-hospital-fraud-fake-covid-narrative.html?mref=ris7n&;mc=28ywe
The lies continue to pour out of the mouths of politicians and compromised communist journalists, but healthcare workers are coming forward to the platform of truth, and exposing those lies on "The Stew Peters Show".
"Heroes will ALWAYS have a voice on this show", Stew Peters.
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
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