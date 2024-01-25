WEIGHT GAIN AND OBESITY DR JOEL WALLACH

Monologue





Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing weight gain and obesity. Citing a study that found people can not lose weight by exercise alone. Contending that medical doctors have it all wrong when it comes to weight loss. Asserting that losing weight and keeping it off can only be accomplished by supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.

Pearls of Wisdom





Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news story about eggs. The article outlines all of the great nutrients found in eggs. Often called the perfect food because it comes with it's own wrapper. A great source of protein along with selenium, vitamins and minerals. In fact the government includes eggs in their 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Callers





Cuthbert has hyperthyroidism, G.E.R.D. (gastroesophageal reflux disease) and high triglycerides.





Marina has a friend diagnosed with pancreatitis and type 2 diabetes.





Eilene's brother has a heart arrythmia.





Brenda has glaucoma, cataracts and edema in her legs and feet.