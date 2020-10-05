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Faith and Freedom Conference brings evangelicals together ahead of election
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170 views • October 05, 2020
For the past three days, the largest gathering of politically engaged evangelicals has been taking place at the Faith and Freedom Conference in Atlanta. One America's John Hines was there and has more on the event ahead of November’s election.
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