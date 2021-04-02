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Is California Becoming the Next China? See what a Political Refugee had to say
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10 views • April 02, 2021
Daisy, a political refugee, moved from China to America 8 years ago. In California she noticed a change and shift from traditional American values to China-like values. Here is a short clip of an interview she did.
We apologize for having to blur her face. It is for her protection.
Watch the full interview here https://youtu.be/qH4gsRKvfrM
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Visit www.conventionofstates.com to see our solution to this problem.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
We apologize for having to blur her face. It is for her protection.
Watch the full interview here https://youtu.be/qH4gsRKvfrM
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Visit www.conventionofstates.com to see our solution to this problem.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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