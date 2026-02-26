BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Les Wexner = Israeli Intelligence – Epstein Files Part 8 – Video #286
According to Maria Farmer, Les Wexner was the head of the snake, Jewish mafia and 100% Israeli intelligence. Wexner recorded everything and made Epstein record everything. As Ghislaine Maxwell said, "You don’t understand our loyalty to Israel."

Shownotes:

https://thefreedomarticles.com/analysis-on-3-million-new-epstein-files/


https://thefreedomarticles.com/analysis-on-3-million-new-epstein-files-part-2/


https://thefreedomarticles.com/human-incubators-designer-babies-epstein-files-part-3/


https://thefreedomarticles.com/beef-jerky-human-flesh-epstein-files-part-4/


https://thefreedomarticles.com/where-epstein-ultimately-leads-epstein-files-part-5/


https://thefreedomarticles.com/epstein-bill-gates-keeper-epstein-files-part-6-video-284/


https://thefreedomarticles.com/epsteins-intelligence-marketplace-epstein-files-part-7-video-285/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqy782UxIpI


https://x.com/leonardodias/status/2024683400347426969


https://x.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/2024573188529934689


https://modernity.news/2026/02/20/billionaire-wexner-testifies-epstein-was-running-rothschild-family-finances/


https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01110729.pdf


https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02438880.pdf


https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-ebook/


Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site TheFreedomArticles.com. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.

israelnworothschildsepsteinjewish supremacyepstein filesisraeli intelligencewexnerles wexner
