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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0051 - Katherine & Tony Butterfield - Suspect's wife is arrested
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40 views • March 31, 2021
Johnson broke into Katherine and Tony’s home and attacked them, shooting them both to death, before fleeing the scene. They leave behind 3 young children.
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