ADOLF HITLER THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Zionist Jews have declared war on truth!



This documentary, like many others that are exposing the greatest lies of the 20th century surrounding the life and story of Adolf Hitler and WWII, has been deleted, blocked, and banned world wide not only on YouTube but also iTunes and other platforms. Such desperate attempts to keep the truth hidden from the deceived masses should be a major red flag for anyone who is seeking the truth and the escape from the web of lies and delusion that has been bestowed upon us.



We have all been unfathomably deceived. Our enemies and the greatest threat to humanity - organised international Jewry, has concealed, through lies and deceit, the most heinous crimes of theft, rape, sadistic torture, and brutal and unthinkable murder of 10’s of millions of innocent men, women and children, during, and after, the so called “good war” - WWII.



Please watch, share, and re-post this video to help expose the greatest kept secrets and the most unimaginable lies. Let's rise up together, as one, united against Jewish tyranny.



"Lord God, give us the strength so that we may retain our liberty for our children and our children's children, not only for ourselves but for other peoples of Europe. For this is a war which we all wage, this time, not for your German people alone, it is a war for all of Europe, and with it, in the long run, for all of mankind." - Adolf Hitler