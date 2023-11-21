Create New Account
NBC Forced To Report MAJOR Trump Development They Couldn’t Possibly Hide
NewsClips
Published 14 hours ago

In this special report, we delve into the latest developments that have shocked the political landscape. President Trump has just overtaken President Biden in the NBC poll, marking a significant shift in voter sentiments. As Biden struggles with his lowest approval ratings, Trump's support is surging, particularly among young voters. We'll explore the drama at the recent APEC Summit where Biden seemed lost, a moment Trump did not hesitate to mock during his speech in Iowa. This report goes beyond the numbers to uncover what these changes mean for the upcoming 2024 election and the American republic. Stay tuned for an exclusive analysis and a compelling final thought that every American needs to hear.



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


trumpcurrent eventspoliticsbidenapproval ratingselection 2024nbc poll

