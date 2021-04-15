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GENOCIDE!!! Terral Writes Adam Shaw, Mark Kirkorian, Fox News, Banned.Video Bans Terral's Comments, Earth Changes, and More 04.14.2021
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804 views • April 15, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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WARNING!! The Harris-Biden “Catch and Bus” Program is being used to spread every Covid-19 Variant in the world to US Cities to infect the general population!!! Share this video with others to raise awareness of the GENOCIDE taking place all around us.
Watch Terral’s Special Report Video: https://bit.ly/3dHzhnH
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Terral Writes Adam Shaw, Mark Kirorian, CIS.org writers,
and Fox News
Greetings to Adam Shaw (Fox News), Mark Krikorian (CIS.org), and distinguished CIS.org writers, Fox News Reporters-Anchors-Contributors:
This important warning message is being sent to inform you (most of you know already) about the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program from the CIS.org article dated March 31, 2021:
https://cis.org/Bensman/CatchandBus-Thousands-Freed-BorderCrossing-Immigrants-Are-Dispersing-Across-America
Below you will find my previous message sent to Mark Krikorian and Todd Bensman dated April 13, 2021 with details on how the Illegal Alien children, at the border, and their Illegal Alien parents, are being used to incubate and spread Covid-19 Variants and Recombinant to cities inside the United States. My focus today is upon Adam Shaw’s article published a few hours ago:
Harris to travel to Guatemala, Mexico amid criticism over border crisis
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/harris-guatemala-and-mexico-criticism-over-border-crisis
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Banned.Video (Alex Jones) Bans Terral from Commenting
Emailed to: [email protected] (many other supporters)
[email protected]
Greetings InfoWars Banned.Video Moderators:
First, I post the comment below as the first comment on this video: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60774085a0192d22a54acbe2
Then, minutes later, I posted the comment under this video to get the "You have been blocked..." message:
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6076143d56165f200e3919f3
@6:50 AJ is going on about freedom of speech. Right. Please explain what makes you better than Google-Youtube-Facebook-Twitter-Etc? Just admit that AJ works for the State Dept and corrupt Administration as Controlled Opposition.
@7:20 AJ is going on about being a family. Look at my comment again to see that I am trying to wake Americans up about the GENOCIDE coming across the border. Oh, we cannot let the truth get out, now can we...
--
For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 15 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
WARNING!! The Harris-Biden “Catch and Bus” Program is being used to spread every Covid-19 Variant in the world to US Cities to infect the general population!!! Share this video with others to raise awareness of the GENOCIDE taking place all around us.
Watch Terral’s Special Report Video: https://bit.ly/3dHzhnH
--
Terral Writes Adam Shaw, Mark Kirorian, CIS.org writers,
and Fox News
Greetings to Adam Shaw (Fox News), Mark Krikorian (CIS.org), and distinguished CIS.org writers, Fox News Reporters-Anchors-Contributors:
This important warning message is being sent to inform you (most of you know already) about the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program from the CIS.org article dated March 31, 2021:
https://cis.org/Bensman/CatchandBus-Thousands-Freed-BorderCrossing-Immigrants-Are-Dispersing-Across-America
Below you will find my previous message sent to Mark Krikorian and Todd Bensman dated April 13, 2021 with details on how the Illegal Alien children, at the border, and their Illegal Alien parents, are being used to incubate and spread Covid-19 Variants and Recombinant to cities inside the United States. My focus today is upon Adam Shaw’s article published a few hours ago:
Harris to travel to Guatemala, Mexico amid criticism over border crisis
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/harris-guatemala-and-mexico-criticism-over-border-crisis
--
Banned.Video (Alex Jones) Bans Terral from Commenting
Emailed to: [email protected] (many other supporters)
[email protected]
Greetings InfoWars Banned.Video Moderators:
First, I post the comment below as the first comment on this video: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60774085a0192d22a54acbe2
Then, minutes later, I posted the comment under this video to get the "You have been blocked..." message:
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6076143d56165f200e3919f3
@6:50 AJ is going on about freedom of speech. Right. Please explain what makes you better than Google-Youtube-Facebook-Twitter-Etc? Just admit that AJ works for the State Dept and corrupt Administration as Controlled Opposition.
@7:20 AJ is going on about being a family. Look at my comment again to see that I am trying to wake Americans up about the GENOCIDE coming across the border. Oh, we cannot let the truth get out, now can we...
--
For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 15 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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