Damar died twice according to the actors on CNN... reports are that he's not breathing on his own.... nobody survives 10 minuts of cpr on the field according to some EMT's... chances are they will keep him sedated until after the super bowl....
Source @STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.