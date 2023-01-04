Create New Account
Damar died twice according to the actors on CNN...
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago |
Damar died twice according to the actors on CNN... reports are that he's not breathing on his own.... nobody survives 10 minuts of cpr on the field according to some EMT's... chances are they will keep him sedated until after the super bowl....

Source @STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS

collapsecprdamar hamlin

