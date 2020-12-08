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Tucker Carlson - China Brags they Control USA at the TOP
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47 views • December 08, 2020
Tucker Carlson 12-7-20 [Full Show]
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Tucker Drops Bombshell On China’s U.S. Political Influence Operation
China is relishing the intentional demolition of the U.S. economy, a foolish and ruinous self-inflicted wound that will have lasting ramifications but the question has to be asked as to whether some are acting on behalf of the Chicoms.
That question must be posed after a bombshell video of a Chinese economic professor's speech was posted on social media and quickly censored by Chairman Xi's government.
Tucker Carlson featured the video along with remarks by Di Dongsheng where he boasted about a decades-long Chinese influence operation in America and an alliance with Wall Street and the political elite.
https://trendingpolitics.com
------------------------
Tucker Drops Bombshell On China’s U.S. Political Influence Operation
China is relishing the intentional demolition of the U.S. economy, a foolish and ruinous self-inflicted wound that will have lasting ramifications but the question has to be asked as to whether some are acting on behalf of the Chicoms.
That question must be posed after a bombshell video of a Chinese economic professor's speech was posted on social media and quickly censored by Chairman Xi's government.
Tucker Carlson featured the video along with remarks by Di Dongsheng where he boasted about a decades-long Chinese influence operation in America and an alliance with Wall Street and the political elite.
https://trendingpolitics.com
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