This Saint News 2/22/2026

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





This week: Well, it's hit the mainstream fam. Epstein is Pizzagate. You'll see the world's most powerful handheld laser when we talk science. We'll talk about how ChatGPT and the like have been programmed to be woke. Colombia has an AI candidate running in their legislative election. And the co-founder of Wikipedia doesn't think it's a reliable source anymore. There's a lot to get through but I got a nice, soft landing for you we were done.





DNA isn't a blueprint. Frog DNA doesn’t just make frogs. Human DNA doesn’t just make humans. That’s not how it works.

Sacrifice, Manifestation, and Egregores

Epstein is Pizzagate. Pizzagate is real.

Every 80 to 120 years, the central bankers do a reset. We are in a reset. It's called the Going Direct reset

There is no Epstein arrests protests.

Ian Carroll says Epstein files have proven "anti-Semetic" conspiracy theories correct

