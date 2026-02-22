BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
This Saint News 2/22/2026
DFlirt
DFlirt
32 followers
Follow
0
26 views • 1 day ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


Before we get started, head over to daddyflirt.com.

By becoming a member you support my work, but more than that, daddyflirt.com is where the awake go to party.


This week: Well, it's hit the mainstream fam. Epstein is Pizzagate. You'll see the world's most powerful handheld laser when we talk science. We'll talk about how ChatGPT and the like have been programmed to be woke. Colombia has an AI candidate running in their legislative election. And the co-founder of Wikipedia doesn't think it's a reliable source anymore. There's a lot to get through but I got a nice, soft landing for you we were done.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


DNA isn't a blueprint. Frog DNA doesn’t just make frogs. Human DNA doesn’t just make humans. That’s not how it works.

https://x.com/i/status/2021995098326663340


Sacrifice, Manifestation, and Egregores

https://x.com/i/status/2023821899483279375


Epstein is Pizzagate. Pizzagate is real.

https://x.com/i/status/2018460702625628460


Every 80 to 120 years, the central bankers do a reset. We are in a reset. It's called the Going Direct reset

https://x.com/i/status/2020722897912991896


There is no Epstein arrests protests.

https://x.com/i/status/2023529660064428331


Ian Carroll says Epstein files have proven "anti-Semetic" conspiracy theories correct

https://x.com/i/status/2019228230394475053

Keywords
irantrumpcomedyhollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanminnesotaelon muskepstein
