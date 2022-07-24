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https://gnews.org/post/pycyecdb
Miles Guo revealed to his fellow fighters in the live broadcast on July 21 the reason for the rapid fall of HCoin in the past two days. He also told the fellow fighters that the person who sold HCoin in the past two days was not a fellow fighter of the Whitsleblower Movement, but a seller in Australia. This seller sold a large amount of HCoin obtained from the secondary market. Miles said that if the management of Himalaya Exchange allows market manipulation to happen on its platform and the interests of Whitstleblower Movement fellow fighters were damaged, Miles will absolutely defend the interests of his fellow fighters through legal means. Miles hopes that there will be full trust and love between fellow fighters instead of rashly doubting each other.