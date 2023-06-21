Create New Account
Central Banks, Mandated Digital Currency, and the Mark of the Beast (with Johnny Cirucci)
White Horse Media
Central Banks operate throughout the world (in the U.S., Japan, Europe, etc). At the top is The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) with its Project Icebreaker that seeks to implement Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) worldwide. Is Rome connected to Central Banks? Could CBDCs be used to control buying and selling during the time of the mark of the beast? (Revelation 13:16,17). Watch Steve Wohlberg and Johnny Cirucci tackle this hot topic.

Keywords
steve wohlbergwhite horse mediacentral banks mandated digital currency and the mark of the beast

