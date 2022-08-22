Market Trouble Amid WORST ERA Since Civil War | Peter Grandich

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"We are in the worst ever - other than the civil war - social and political period in America's history," says Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. Volatility is here to stay, he points out, and major downside potential for the stock market remains. Grandich remains all in on precious metals, copper, and uranium. He also touches on an often overlooked investment decision: investing in the less fortunate, that is, tithing.
Peter Grandich & Co: https://petergrandich.com