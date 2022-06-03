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🇨🇦 Former Pilot Becomes One Of The First People In The Country To Be Approved For Vaccine Compensation
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131 views • June 03, 2022
🇨🇦 Former Pilot Becomes One Of The First People In The Country To Be Approved For Vaccine Compensation
“I have basically no muscle or nerve movement or activity below my knees at this point,”
“Both hands… they’re curled in,” “That makes doing pretty much everything a challenge,”
More than a year after becoming partially paralyzed following his COVID-19 vaccine, Ross Wightman has become one of the first in the country to be approved for compensation through the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program.
“I have basically no muscle or nerve movement or activity below my knees at this point,”
“Both hands… they’re curled in,” “That makes doing pretty much everything a challenge,”
More than a year after becoming partially paralyzed following his COVID-19 vaccine, Ross Wightman has become one of the first in the country to be approved for compensation through the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program.
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