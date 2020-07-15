The Roots of Christian Zionism: The Scofield Bible Apostasy

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What motivates a nationally known, evangelical preacher like John Hagee to call for a preemptive strike against Iran when it is contrary to what Jesus taught and commanded his followers to do? This “Roots of Zionism” presentation may be the first of its kind with a factual explanation of how Christianity’s latest apostate epidemic was launched with the publishing of C. I. Scofield’s reference Bible in 1909, and the influence of the notes in it.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=20&;v=IO6VpMYAVms&feature=emb_title
We Hold These Truths YT Channel