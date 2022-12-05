Coordinated Targeting of Doctors Who Exposed Covid Lies, Injections: Dr. Nass

Doctors who spoke out against Covid propaganda and the controversial mRNA injections all across the country are being targeted in a coordinated campaign by state licensing boards, warned Dr. Meryl Nass of Maine in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Most doctors who are being persecuted are reluctant to speak out as it may affect their reputations and their business, but the problem is widespread. Dr. Nass, who was forced into a psychiatric evaluation as part of the state's effort to target her, said the same tactics are being used in states all across the country, showing that there is a coordinated plan. Part of the strategy is to claim these doctors went against "medical consensus," which she pointed out is easy to obtain if you silence and suspend licenses of anyone who does not agree with the "consensus." It is critical that this be exposed and stopped, Dr. Nass said.





