© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/3/21 #TRUMPwink DetroitTCFfilm, Desantis, Braynard, Maricopa, L_ndell, 1800 Boxes of Biden #RedLion
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
570 views • February 04, 2021
2/3/21: Today, Multiple states prepare ev_dence on the El_ction as the Trump impeachment trial approaches, as deaths mount under strange circumstances across the country...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not promote any form of politically motivated violence.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV With PayPal: [email protected] THANK YOU!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE ABOVE THE ORDER
YOU CAN ALSO WATCH THIS VIDEO: brighteon.com/channel/youarefreetv
https://rumble.com/vdjxun-20321-trumpwink-detroittcffilmdesantisbraynardmaricopalindell1800-boxesofbi.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CVLwP04zVrWP/ as "youarefreevideos"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KdolFuHbipS0/ as "youarefree"
bitchute takes longer to process- than brighteon and rumble
Fraud found in AZ WI GA:
https://conservativechoicecampaign.com/data-expert-claims-his-team-has-identified-enough-fraudulent-ballots-in-georgia-arizona-and-wisconsin-to-overthrow-the-election/
Maricopa Co: State Senate drafting articles to hold Election Board officials responsible for blocking forensic audit of el_ction:
https://www.azmirror.com/2021/02/02/maricopa-county-rejects-senate-election-subpoena-demands-spawning-contempt-charges/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ew8zrPe4kI&;feature=youtu.be
Matt Braynard has identified 3 States massive v fr_ud:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/data-expert-claims-team-identified-enough-fraudulent-ballots-georgia-arizona-wisconsin-overthrow-election/
Andrew Brooks, Infinite Bilogics, dead:
https://nypost.com/2021/02/01/rutgers-researcher-creator-of-covid-19-saliva-test-dead-at-51/
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioprocessing-solutions-alliance-wins-million-veteran-program-genotyping-contract-230647541.html
Judicial Watch fighting for B_den's Senate Records with FOIA:
https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/02/dcnf-judicial-watch-appeal-biden-library/
AOC was not in the Cap Bldg on 1/6:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/__trashed-34/
750 Christians killed at Church in Ethiopia:
http://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/10641/20210126/report-750-christians-died-defending-church-said-to-contain-ark-of-the-covenant.htm
One way forward for Trump:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/wayne-root-trump-comeback-begins-plan-make-trump-america-great/
We Are The People of God, Humanity, Free! We will Pray and We Will Prevail!!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not promote any form of politically motivated violence.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV With PayPal: [email protected] THANK YOU!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE ABOVE THE ORDER
YOU CAN ALSO WATCH THIS VIDEO: brighteon.com/channel/youarefreetv
https://rumble.com/vdjxun-20321-trumpwink-detroittcffilmdesantisbraynardmaricopalindell1800-boxesofbi.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CVLwP04zVrWP/ as "youarefreevideos"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KdolFuHbipS0/ as "youarefree"
bitchute takes longer to process- than brighteon and rumble
Fraud found in AZ WI GA:
https://conservativechoicecampaign.com/data-expert-claims-his-team-has-identified-enough-fraudulent-ballots-in-georgia-arizona-and-wisconsin-to-overthrow-the-election/
Maricopa Co: State Senate drafting articles to hold Election Board officials responsible for blocking forensic audit of el_ction:
https://www.azmirror.com/2021/02/02/maricopa-county-rejects-senate-election-subpoena-demands-spawning-contempt-charges/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ew8zrPe4kI&;feature=youtu.be
Matt Braynard has identified 3 States massive v fr_ud:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/data-expert-claims-team-identified-enough-fraudulent-ballots-georgia-arizona-wisconsin-overthrow-election/
Andrew Brooks, Infinite Bilogics, dead:
https://nypost.com/2021/02/01/rutgers-researcher-creator-of-covid-19-saliva-test-dead-at-51/
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioprocessing-solutions-alliance-wins-million-veteran-program-genotyping-contract-230647541.html
Judicial Watch fighting for B_den's Senate Records with FOIA:
https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/02/dcnf-judicial-watch-appeal-biden-library/
AOC was not in the Cap Bldg on 1/6:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/__trashed-34/
750 Christians killed at Church in Ethiopia:
http://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/10641/20210126/report-750-christians-died-defending-church-said-to-contain-ark-of-the-covenant.htm
One way forward for Trump:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/wayne-root-trump-comeback-begins-plan-make-trump-america-great/
We Are The People of God, Humanity, Free! We will Pray and We Will Prevail!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.