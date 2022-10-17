Naomi Wolf | Are the COVID-19 Shots a Bio-Weapon? "Do COVID-19 Shots Cause VAIDS?" - Dr. Zelenko

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Are the COVID-19 Shots a Bio-Weapon? Do the COVID-19 Shots Cause VAIDS? + Is the Internet of Bodies Agenda to Connect Brains, Bodies and Immune Systems to the Network?
Learn More About What Is In the COVID-19 Shots?
https://dailyclout.io/category/pfizer-reports/
https://dailyclout.io/
https://substack.com/profile/28216063-dr-naomi-wolf
The Bodies of Others: The New Authoritarians, COVID-19 and The War Against the Human - READ - https://www.amazon.com/Bodies-Others-Authoritarians-COVID-19-Against/dp/1737478560/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=the+bodies+of+others+naomi+wolf&qid=1665776892&qu=eyJxc2MiOiIxLjYyIiwicXNhIjoiMS4xMCIsInFzcCI6IjEuMjMifQ%3D%3D&sr=8-1
Dismantling the COVID-19 Deception (Understanding How PCR-Tests, mRNA-Modifying Nano-Technology Shots and the Mass Media Narrative Were Used to Implement “The Great Reset.”
Read Karen Kingston's Substack:
Part 1: Dismantling the the Deceptions of the COVID-19 Story
https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-1-dismantling-the-the-deceptions
Part 2: Dismantling the Deceptions of the COVID-19 Story. https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-2-dismantling-the-deceptions
Part 3: Dismantling the Deceptions of the COVID-19 Story. Unifying Behind Truth, Not Lies - https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-3-dismantling-the-deceptions
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Do Their Patents Prove Their Plan?
Read the Patents to Understand the Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda
WATCH - Yuval Noah Harari | "Your Immune Systems Will Be Connected to Net" - https://rumble.com/v1c9dt1-yuval-noah-harari-your-immune-systems-will-be-connected-to-net.html
READ - Fitbit analyzed data on 6 billion nights of sleep – with fascinating results - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/02/fitbit-analyzed-data-on-6-billion-nights-of-sleep-with-fascinating-results
READ - WO-2020-160397 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397
READ - Nano coronavirus recombinant vaccine taking graphene oxide as carrier - https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112220919A/en
READ - US 2021/0082583 A1 - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf
READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of Patent # CN112220919A? - https://rumble.com/v1hk6yk-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-patent-cn112220919a.html
READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The ENTIRE Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda-Explained (In 21 Minutes) - https://rumble.com/v1hernd-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots.html
READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The INTERNET OF BODIES Explained - https://rumble.com/v1hf6yt-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots-the-internet-of-bo.html