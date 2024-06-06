BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Can I Access My Global Terror? Addictions – Avoidance of Terror, Physical Emotional Spiritual Addictions, Sincere Desire to Deconstruct My (Automatic) Addictions, God’s Way of Dealing with Terror
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
24 views • 11 months ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/MsyZSuxPIe4

20160607-1240 Governing Emotions Q&A


Cut:

07m46s - 17m51s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************




“IN PRACTICE, UNLESS YOU ADDRESS MANY OF YOUR ADDICTIONS, IT’S HIGHLY UNLIKELY YOU GET TO EXPOSE THE TERROR THAT’S UNDERNEATH THEM.”

@ 10m41s


“THE ADDICTIONS COVER OVER THE TERROR. THEY SUPPRESS IT. THEY HELP YOU AVOID IT. UNLESS YOU ADDRESS THOSE ADDICTIONS, YOU’LL ALWAYS FINISH UP REVERTING TO THE ADDICTION, EVERY TIME THERE’S EVEN A SMITCH OF TERROR – YOU REVERT TO THE ADDICTION EVERY TIME.”

@ 11m09s


“LOVE DOES NOT SACRIFICE ONE SELF FOR ANOTHER. IT DOESN’T DO THAT. IT LOVES BOTH, EQUALLY.”

@ 15m32s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplegods wayfood addictiondivine love pathsoul conditionreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdesire to feeldriven by truth not fearprecious child of godi want to know everythingemotional terrorfear and addictionsaddiction to spiritualityrelationships addictionsexposing my fearssincere desire to healaddictions suppressing emotional terrorphysical emotional spiritual addictionslove does not sacrifice
