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Pfizer Vice President Dr. Yeadon warns COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine is fake & for infecting nanites
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214 views • December 10, 2021
Pfizer Vice President Dr. Yeadon warns COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine is fake & for infecting nanites
Pfizer pharmaceutical company Vice President Dr. Yeadon and other doctors warn that the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic is a lie and the vaccine is for infecting with nanites. It is for infecting AI “black goo” fallen-angel demon-possessed femtotech nanites. The AI sentient femtobots choose to either kill the eugenics unwanted people, or to make them into “Mark of the Beast” Borgs as future child sex slaves and livestock human meat food and lab specimens and cyborg industry Borgs and Mars planet mining slaves. When the Western feminist nations’ churches get flooded by Satan Lucifer’s millions and millions of 1960s “Jesus movement” “women’s equality” pastors and “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christians and millions of nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar New Age Wicca witch Christians (now 33.3% of the Western feminist nations’ populace), then the churches are corrupted with over 50% divorce rate, and they worship “women’s equality” Jezebel and “love and light” Sananda Jesus and kick out Jesus’ Bible verses, and corrupt society, and remove God’s spiritual protection, and allow the reptilian hybrid witches to legalize Baal Moloch abortion sacrifice rituals to open up wormhole portals to bring back the fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera aliens from the abyss into cloned hybrid human avatar bodies to exterminate the humans and replace them, and to make the Western feminist nations’ surviving humans into sex slaves for the reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elite.” Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
If the Western feminist nations’ Jezebel-spirit-filled “women’s equality” humans condone by their silence and hiding in fear their millions of Satanist reptilian hybrid Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal feminist witches who continue to CIA microwave oven weapon cook alive God's real Christians who are warning to repent in Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, then God will hand them over to the nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar “gay mafia elite” to become their LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) sex slaves
The hypocritical End Times apostate harlot Church demonstrates against vaccines being enforced upon themselves, but they hide in fear and condone in silence the real Christians getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons who spoke up against 12 million children being abducted and eaten, who are protecting them
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Pfizer pharmaceutical company Vice President Dr. Yeadon and other doctors warn that the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic is a lie and the vaccine is for infecting with nanites. It is for infecting AI “black goo” fallen-angel demon-possessed femtotech nanites. The AI sentient femtobots choose to either kill the eugenics unwanted people, or to make them into “Mark of the Beast” Borgs as future child sex slaves and livestock human meat food and lab specimens and cyborg industry Borgs and Mars planet mining slaves. When the Western feminist nations’ churches get flooded by Satan Lucifer’s millions and millions of 1960s “Jesus movement” “women’s equality” pastors and “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christians and millions of nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar New Age Wicca witch Christians (now 33.3% of the Western feminist nations’ populace), then the churches are corrupted with over 50% divorce rate, and they worship “women’s equality” Jezebel and “love and light” Sananda Jesus and kick out Jesus’ Bible verses, and corrupt society, and remove God’s spiritual protection, and allow the reptilian hybrid witches to legalize Baal Moloch abortion sacrifice rituals to open up wormhole portals to bring back the fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera aliens from the abyss into cloned hybrid human avatar bodies to exterminate the humans and replace them, and to make the Western feminist nations’ surviving humans into sex slaves for the reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elite.” Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
If the Western feminist nations’ Jezebel-spirit-filled “women’s equality” humans condone by their silence and hiding in fear their millions of Satanist reptilian hybrid Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal feminist witches who continue to CIA microwave oven weapon cook alive God's real Christians who are warning to repent in Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, then God will hand them over to the nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar “gay mafia elite” to become their LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) sex slaves
The hypocritical End Times apostate harlot Church demonstrates against vaccines being enforced upon themselves, but they hide in fear and condone in silence the real Christians getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons who spoke up against 12 million children being abducted and eaten, who are protecting them
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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