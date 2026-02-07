MAGA Influencers Melting Down over Sex Scandals, Religion and Sarah Stock's Leaked Audio!

Scandalous leaked audio is driving division in conservative influencer circles. Sarah Stock's alleged leaked audio about an affair with conservative media personality Elijah Shaffer is fueling debate, rumours and attacks.





Meanwhile Trump posts controversial video showing Obamas as "Apes" and pulls the video after being called our for racism.





In Canada fallout from the Jamil Jivani visit to the White House is reaching a fever pitch as critics point to Canadian conservative infuencers with accusation of being shills and paid cheerleaders.





All this and today's top stories with Rick Walker.





