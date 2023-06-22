Transhumanism Rising

Nanotech Transforming Humanity

* The ’rona mRNA shots merge human biology with digital technology.

* This is the greatest global cover-up in history.

* Nanotechnology is being forced on humanity; but when asked about its risks, titans of the nanotech industry proclaim “there is no nanotech industry!”

* Karen Kingston discusses her research about the reality of nanotechnology — and how the elites are denying its existence.

* Nanotechnology is used in multiple industries (not just Big Pharma) to direct human evolution, and it’s being weaponized against all biological life forms.





Documentation: The Kingston Report





The Stew Peters Show | 22 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2vsp4i-transhumanism-threatens-humanity-mrna-bioweapon-merges-human-biology-with-d.html

