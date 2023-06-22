Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Transhumanism Rising
channel image
Son of the Republic
480 Subscribers
291 views
Published 18 hours ago

Nanotech Transforming Humanity

* The ’rona mRNA shots merge human biology with digital technology.

* This is the greatest global cover-up in history.

* Nanotechnology is being forced on humanity; but when asked about its risks, titans of the nanotech industry proclaim “there is no nanotech industry!”

* Karen Kingston discusses her research about the reality of nanotechnology — and how the elites are denying its existence.

* Nanotechnology is used in multiple industries (not just Big Pharma) to direct human evolution, and it’s being weaponized against all biological life forms.


Documentation: The Kingston Report


The Stew Peters Show | 22 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2vsp4i-transhumanism-threatens-humanity-mrna-bioweapon-merges-human-biology-with-d.html

Keywords
cover-upevilartificial intelligencegenocidesatanismdepopulationnanotechnologypopulation reductiontranshumanismbioweapongene editinggenetic engineeringdemocideexterminationbiowarfarenanoparticlegenetic modificationbioterrorismbiotechnologymrnasynthetic biologystew peterskaren kingstondirected evolution

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket