Transhumanism Rising

Nanotech Transforming Humanity
* The ’rona mRNA shots merge human biology with digital technology.
* This is the greatest global cover-up in history.
* Nanotechnology is being forced on humanity; but when asked about its risks, titans of the nanotech industry proclaim “there is no nanotech industry!”
* Karen Kingston discusses her research about the reality of nanotechnology — and how the elites are denying its existence.
* Nanotechnology is used in multiple industries (not just Big Pharma) to direct human evolution, and it’s being weaponized against all biological life forms.
Documentation: The Kingston Report
The Stew Peters Show | 22 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2vsp4i-transhumanism-threatens-humanity-mrna-bioweapon-merges-human-biology-with-d.html
