OMG: The global Bond Market just…
Published 16 hours ago

Just over a week ago, I said keep an eye on the yield for the Japanese government's 3-month bill, but I didn't have this in mind at least not in August. The rate absolutely plunged today though the good news is that was the only big mover. Outside the Jbill, more trouble in China CNY along with a credit crunch in Europe that continues to get worse. The latter keeps raising the chances of European eurodollar woes getting added to what are already-serious Asian eurodollar problems.

nwonew world orderjapanbondsqtgreat reseteurodollarliquidity tighteningjeff snider

