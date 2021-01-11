Operation Capitol Hill Police Stand Down: Pelosi Wants To Charge Trump With Sedition and Insurrection. Excuse Me?

There is enough video evidence circulating on-line to show that the Capitol Hill Police stood down and actually moved security gates and even opened doors to the Capitol Building inviting the ANTIFA and Trump Protesters into the Congress Building. If I was representing Trump in any legal matter where he is being charged with 'Sedition and or Treason' all I would do as his legal representative would show this video that I produced. If the Police open the doors and invited the protesters in then how can Trump be charged. The ones that are seen breaking the window and jumping into the building. Well that was Made For TV Drama and in no way were they 'Storming congress'. The ones that did make it into the chambers and Senate offices were led there by the police inside the building. Having minimal police presence on Capitol Hill the day of a Trump million Man March on the capitol is totally negligent on Capitol Hill authorities part. Now we see the FBI going after the protesters and Pelosi and Schumar wanting to impeach Trump for treason, when the only Treason involved in Washington is the theft of the 2020 Election by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.