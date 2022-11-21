Parenting Advice from a Mother of 13

Parenthood in our post-modern world has more tripwires, pitfalls, and trap doors into Hell than ever, but one veteran parent -- a Catholic mother of 13 -- has parenting wisdom that every mother and father need to know. Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses with pro-life witness Mary Ann Kuharski the importance of prayerful role-modeling for parents, accountability for children to the family "gang," and how Guardian Angels should be leveraged to guide one's children toward Christ. Tune in now for the critical advice you need to build a strong family for the culture of life.
