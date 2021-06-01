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#Antifa Pointing Rifles at Drivers in #Portland the joys of life
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190 views • June 01, 2021
#Antifa, the supposedly anti-fascist group of do-gooders is back at it in #Portland, holding up traffic and pointing pistols and rifles at motorists, creating Mayhem in discord wherever they go in the name of equity and racism.
Of course, because they are on the correct side of the political aisle, their sins are much more forgiving than the homeowners in St Louis, the McCloskey's who tried to protect themselves with their rifles against a similar mob, and had the local DA go after them with great virulence.
Antifa, making life better for everyone (sarcasm)
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Of course, because they are on the correct side of the political aisle, their sins are much more forgiving than the homeowners in St Louis, the McCloskey's who tried to protect themselves with their rifles against a similar mob, and had the local DA go after them with great virulence.
Antifa, making life better for everyone (sarcasm)
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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